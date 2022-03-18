WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Fifty students from Southern University Law Center (SULC) will travel to Washington D.C. to participate in events celebrating the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will become the first Black woman to sit on the United States Supreme Court, if confirmed.

The students will travel on March 21, the start date for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Jackson’s nomination.

“Southern University Law Center is extremely proud to have its law students travel to Washington, D.C. to witness the historic and transformational confirmation hearings related to the nomination of an African American woman to be confirmed as the first African American woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” said John K. Pierre, chancellor of the Southern University Law Center. “It is especially gratifying that the confirmation hearing will occur as the Law Center celebrates its 75th anniversary and honors the legacy of Charles Hatfield, who had the courage and temerity to challenge an unjust system that denied African Americans access and opportunity to receive legal education within the state of Louisiana.”

While visiting, Law Center students will attend events hosted by Demand Justice, including a welcome dinner near the hearing venue and an official watch party with other supporters of the nomination.

“Having the opportunity to witness the first day of the Supreme Court Nomination hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson is surreal,” said third year law student Christopher Jordan. “With Black History Month in my purview and during Women’s History Month, I believe the selection of Justice Jackson as the Supreme Court nominee is divine timing. Today, we are on the brink of having a Black woman represent one-ninth of the highest court in the land! It is truly a great moment in history to be a part of.”

The Law Center is pleased to observe such a historic moment during the institution’s 75th year anniversary. Since its inception, the institution has upheld its mission of providing access and opportunity to a diverse group of students.