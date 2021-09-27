President Biden amends disaster declarations, additional assistance available for hurricanes Laura and Ida

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — President Biden has amended disaster declarations to include additional assistance for hurricanes Laura and Ida.

For Hurricane Ida, additional federal funds will be for emergency work and facility repairs or replacements. For Hurricane Laura, there will also be increased funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

In regards to Hurricane Ida, a White House news release states:

“Under the major disaster declaration issued for the State of Louisiana on August 29, 2021, President Biden authorized a 100 percent Federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period.

Today, President Biden authorized an extension of the period of 100 percent Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, from 30 to 45 days from the start of the incident period. In addition, the Federal share for all categories of Public Assistance, including direct Federal assistance, has been increased to 90 percent of the total eligible costs, except for assistance previously authorized at 100 percent.”

In regards to Hurricane Laura, a White House news release states:

“On October 29, 2020, former President Donald J. Trump authorized a 100 percent Federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for a continuous period of 30 days established by the State of Louisiana.

Today, President Biden authorized an extension of 100 percent Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, to a continuous period of 45 days established by the State of Louisiana.”