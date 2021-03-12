New York Dems call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Friday, New York Democrats called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

In a statement, New York Congressman Jerry Nadler said “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

New York Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Grace Meng also released statements saying “these allegations have been consistent and highly-detailed,” and “the challenges facing our state and New Yorkers are unprecedented, and I believe he is unable to govern effectively.”

The White House says the investigations should be allowed to play out, but takes the allegations seriously.

“The president believes every woman, who’s come forward, there’s now been six, I believe, deserves to have her voice heard,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The governor says he won’t bow to the pressure.

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion, reckless and dangerous,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says New Yorkers should wait for the investigations to finish, as he will not give in to cancel culture.

“Let the review proceed. I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people,” Cuomo said.

The White House says these accusations will not impact the distribution of vaccines or aid going to the state.