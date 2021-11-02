Multiple U.S. Senators ask President Biden to not pay those “who broke our laws”

Commuters wait in traffic on the Paso del Norte bridge, as they enter El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – “At a time when respect for our country’s immigration laws is at an all-time low, our federal government is now seeking to financially reward aliens who broke our laws.”

A group of Republican senators including Senator John Kennedy wrote those words in a letter to to President Joe Biden.

The focus of the letter was the Biden administration’s “reported plan to offer illegal immigrants up to $450,000 per person in taxpayer dollars to settle lawsuits resulting from those individuals’ violating U.S. immigration law,” according to Senator Kennedy’s office.

These U.S. Senators agreed with Senator Kennedy on this issue:

Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

John Cornyn (R-Texas)

Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)

Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Sen. Kennedy continued by saying, all 14 U.S. Senators would like President Biden to refrain from “any settlement payments for immigrants who broke U.S. laws.”

U.S. officials say they have seen close to 2 million illegal immigrants come across the border over a 12-month period.

“These illegal immigrants disregarded our immigration processes, cut in front of those seeking to legally enter our nation, and put children at risk of great personal injury or death by placing them in the hands of abusive smugglers. Not only would these settlements be breathtakingly unjust and unwise, but they reinforce the conditions that make it easy for the cartels to recruit more people to undertake the treacherous journey to our southwest border, and serve only to encourage more illegal immigration,” they continued.

“Americans are a kind and generous people who welcome a diverse array of immigrants from around the world. Our nation has been made stronger by the generations of legal immigrants that have contributed to our country and achieved the American Dream. But rewarding illegal immigration with financial payments runs counter to our laws and would only serve to encourage more lawlessness at our border,” the senators concluded.

You can read a copy of the letter sent to President Biden here.