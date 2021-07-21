Mississippi man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges. Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Brock charged at law enforcement officers while holding what appeared to be a four-foot-long rod as the officers attempted to control the crowd. He’s accused of pushing and hitting officers with the rod.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.