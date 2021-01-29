March for Life holds virtual rally as Biden administration reverses Trump’s anti-abortion rules

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The 48th Annual March for Life took place Friday, but the event looked a lot different. Not only was the event mostly virtual, but the anti-abortion marchers say their message is even more critical now that President Joe Biden is in office.

“We may not be together this year in person folks, but we can still send a very powerful message to the White House,” said March for Life President Jeanne Mancini.

Mancini says the theme of this year’s virtual march is “Together Strong: Life Unites!”

“With all of the division and unrest, with the fear in our country, we felt strongly that this year’s theme should call for a time of coming together,” Mancini said.

After the virtual rally, a small group of anti-abortion leaders made the physical march from the National Mall to the Supreme Court.

One of the other differences this year is the lack of support from the White House. Last year former President Donald Trump spoke to the marchers at the rally. This year, Biden spent the hours leading up to the march reversing the Trump administration’s anti-abortion rules.

Biden signed several executive orders Thursday, including rescinding the so-called Mexico City policy.

“Forces U.S. taxpayers now to fund organizations that promote, lobby or perform abortions on demand in foreign countries,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

Smith says he is calling on the president to reconsider that agenda.

“These children need the President of the Untied States to be their friend and advocate, not another powerful adversary,” Smith said.