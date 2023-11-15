WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are looking for the right way for the U.S. to fully utilize AI and to deal with competition across the globe.

“We need to proceed with an AI agenda that is wrapped in American values, ” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said.

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, Cardin says the U.S. needs to stay at the front of the pack.

“Our adversaries do not share that commitment to our values,” Cardin said.

Cardin is worried about what will happen with AI if the U.S. falls behind and the most powerful tools end up in the wrong hands.

“Where do we go as far as establishing international guardrails,” Cardin asked.

“We’re in a race without geopolitical adversaries and we cannot afford to hamstring our innovative competitive advantage,” State Department Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Ambassador Nathaniel Fick said.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) says an agreement between the U.S. and China to limit the use of AI in developing nuclear systems would be significant.

“Is this a model that the administration plans to expand to other willing countries,” Menendez asked.

“That does not mean we agree, it does not equal collaboration, but the communication in and of itself is valuable and better than the alternative,” Fick answered.

Republicans like Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) point out that countries that fail to follow rules could jeopardize AI cooperation on a global scale.

“Do you believe it would be to America’s advantage to prioritize digital trade,” Young asked.

“Prioritizing digital trade in our international trade agenda is an important component of American competitiveness in the 21st century,” Fick said.