Lawmakers push for new COVID-19 funding, as special session begins this weekend

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Smack in the middle of two political conventions, lawmakers are rushing back to Washington to save the post office.

“It seems a bit odd to be that the thing that we’re yanking everyone back to Washington for is the Post Office and the Post Office alone,” Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Wednesday.

Gaetz (R-FL) wants to know why COVID-19 relief funding isn’t on the agenda.

“I know that there is a lot of broad bipartisan support for more stimulus so I wish we could take votes on those things as well,” Gaetz added.

“I know my GOP colleagues are really feeling the heat,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) said Thursday.

Castor said House Democrats already acted when they passed the $1 trillion dollar HEROES Act back in May.

“Now it’s time for the White House and Senator McConnell to meet us halfway,” Castor added.

House lawmakers may revisit one portion of the HEROES act this weekend to get unemployment insurance to those that have been without it for nearly a month.

“They can’t pay their rent they can’t buy the groceries or they have to make a decision” Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) said Thursday.

Bishop said House leadership is debating a vote on a bill to extend unemployment benefits until the end of the recession.

“To get us through this pandemic and get our economy jumpstarted again so we can get back to some semblance of normalcy,” Bishop added.

Whatever the House decides the Senate isn’t scheduled to return until after Labor Day.