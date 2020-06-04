La. Congressman Mike Johnson speaks on George Floyd’s death during Capitol Hill zoom meeting

(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Representative Mike Johnson delivered opening remarks about the death of George Floyd during a Capitol Hill zoom meeting Wednesday.

Johnson weighed in on the death of Floyd who died in police custody after an officer was filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed, face down, and saying he could not breathe.

“The tragedy focused the spotlight once again, as you said, on the deep-seated problems we still have in this country,” Congressman Johnson said during the zoom meeting Wednesday.

“I think all of us agree the crisis necessitates authentic reconciliation and transformative solutions for systematic change. I think we all agree that those are long, long over-due.”

Floyd’s death resulted in protests that Floyd that spread around the United States. Prosecutors charged a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder on Wednesday, and for the first time leveled charges against three other officers at the scene, according to criminal complaints.