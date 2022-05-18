WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – As the price for gas reaches a new record high, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is laying the blame directly at the feet of President Joe Biden.

According to Triple-A, the cost for a gallon of gas has hit a new record high of $4.56 a gallon, a four-cent increase since Tuesday.

In Louisiana, the average cost for a gallon of gas is $4.22 a gallon, slightly cheaper in Baton Rouge at $4.19 a gallon.

During a briefing Wednesday in Washington D.C., Kennedy says the price of gas is forcing difficult choices for Americans.

“It is a serious problem for lower-middle-income and poor Americans. For our less fortunate Americans, it’s a choice between filling up their car or paying their rent or buying their food” said Sen. Kennedy.

Last week the Biden administration said it was canceling three oil and gas lease sales scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska. That will remove millions of acres from possible drilling as U.S. gas prices reach record highs.

Earlier this year President Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve to help lower the cost of gas. He announced a waiver that will allow the sale of fuel with higher ethanol content to be sold during the summer months, an action he said would help lower soaring gas prices.