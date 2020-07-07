IRS releases latest state-by-state Economic Impact Statement figures

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The IRS’s latest state-by-state Economic Income Payment figures show that the IRS issued 2.3 million payments with a total value of $3.8 billion in Louisiana.

Nationwide, the IRS issued 159 million payments worth more than $266 billion, according to IRS spokesperson Devine Michael.

“Recipients of the payments include people who do not typically file a tax return,” Michael wrote. “Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.”

The following chart depicts the Economic Impact Payment totals for each state: