IRS releases latest state-by-state Economic Impact Statement figures

Washington-DC

by: Karli Carpenter

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The IRS’s latest state-by-state Economic Income Payment figures show that the IRS issued 2.3 million payments with a total value of $3.8 billion in Louisiana.

Nationwide, the IRS issued 159 million payments worth more than $266 billion, according to IRS spokesperson Devine Michael.

“Recipients of the payments include people who do not typically file a tax return,” Michael wrote. “Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.”

The following chart depicts the Economic Impact Payment totals for each state:

State NameState postal codeTotal Number of EIP PaymentsTotal Amount of EIP Payments
AlabamaAL2,465,524$4,151,948,925
AlaskaAK347,296$598,205,713
ArizonaAZ3,382,404$5,749,902,586
ArkansasAR1,506,691$2,593,226,846
CaliforniaCA17,692,203$28,928,693,192
ColoradoCO2,692,530$4,518,153,616
ConnecticutCT1,666,825$2,690,673,550
DelawareDE482,770$802,127,694
District of ColumbiaDC324,036$440,977,173
FloridaFL11,055,881$18,092,981,706
GeorgiaGA4,995,205$8,370,733,518
HawaiiHI717,609$1,212,445,298
IowaIA1,529,229$2,725,146,394
IdahoID839,557$1,552,367,559
IllinoisIL5,948,558$9,902,664,767
IndianaIN3,293,014$5,760,710,347
KansasKS1,358,038$2,419,540,148
KentuckyKY2,313,151$3,964,947,786
LouisianaLA2,306,419$3,829,816,594
MaineME745,117$1,252,415,644
MarylandMD2,805,716$4,522,581,011
MassachusettsMA3,269,292$5,192,877,082
MichiganMI5,001,815$8,520,551,501
MinnesotaMN2,691,715$4,674,902,683
MississippiMS1,509,490$2,523,870,678
MissouriMO3,057,091$5,271,976,378
MontanaMT548,329$957,665,723
NebraskaNE916,368$1,647,257,970
NevadaNV1,556,455$2,559,294,997
New HampshireNH698,977$1,168,184,570.
New JerseyNJ4,107,050$ 6,698,558,011
New MexicoNM1,045,571$1,745,274,315
New YorkNY9,735,946$15,526,541,816
North CarolinaNC5,045,198$8,542,640,261
North DakotaND365,699$646,688,600
OhioOH6,059,063$10,117,807,629
OklahomaOK1,891,702$3,305,576,459
OregonOR2,116,619$3,531,479,982
PennsylvaniaPA6,506,611$10,903,604,911
Rhode IslandRI558,796$897,379,741
South CarolinaSC2,560,470$4,319,070,586
South DakotaSD431,246$777,419,030
TennesseeTN3,457,235$5,880,221,816
TexasTX12,911,896$22,287,544,385
UtahUT1,330,790$2,550,425,141
VermontVT339,885$570,665,512
VirginiaVA3,951,241$6,640,068,091
WashingtonWA3,583,268$6,038,512,396
West VirginiaWV963,899$1,640,449,370
WisconsinWI2,914,518$5,067,959,161
WyomingWY279,045$499,521.977
Foreign Addresses 804,617$1,297,808,003

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story