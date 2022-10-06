WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production.

“Your administration’s energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions,” wrote Congressman Higgins.

“Despite your begging foreign dictators to increase production, OPEC+ nations are preparing to cut output by 2 million barrels daily,” continued Congressman Higgins. “You must act now to unleash America’s full production capabilities. Get the federal government out of the way of private industry.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We must return to American energy dominance. Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers,” Congressman Higgins concluded.