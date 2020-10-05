Heroes Act 2.0 passes in the House, Democrats optimistic while Republicans disappointed

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are optimistic they can advance their new $2.2-trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

“I know Nancy Pelosi is very serious about wanting to get to a deal. She’s made enormous concessions so far,” Virginia Congressman Don Beyer said.

Beyer hopes Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will reach an agreement.

“As long as those two are talking, and as long as Mitch McConnell ultimately will accept what the White House tells him to do, I think we’re all staying balanced on the balls of our feet, ready to come back and vote,” Beyer said.

Republicans aren’t as enthusiastic and say even this less expensive bill costs too much.

“I really don’t think we’re closer to a deal. I think we need to do things that are specific to COVID and not really partisan wish list types of items,” Virginia Congressman Denver Riggleman said.

Riggleman says the new Heroes Act still includes too many unnecessary items.

Pennsylvania Congressman Dan Meuser says Democrats aren’t focused on helping the American public.

“Are we trying to transform our nation or are we trying to fix a problem? We gotta stay focused on recovery, we gotta stay focused on finding a vaccine and we gotta stay focused on law and order,” Meuser said.

After passing the House last week, the bill is on its way to the Senate.