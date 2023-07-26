WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is becoming an example of how climate change impacts infrastructure. That’s why a congressional panel invited Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk about how the state is battling the rising issue.

“We have a real sense of urgency about what we’re doing,” Edwards told the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget.

Louisiana sees firsthand what climate change can do following the powerful hurricanes over the last few years, flooding, and tornadoes, with the promise of more down the road.

“I firmly believe that these storm events are going to be more frequent and they’re going to be more severe,” Edwards said.

The committee questioned the governor and other panelists about what it costs to mitigate the danger and possible needs to reform bureaucracy tying up some projects.

“We’ve lost 2,000 square miles of land since 1930. Inaction going forward with sea level rise alone, we would lose another 3,000 square miles over the next 50 years,” Edwards said.

He touted the coastal master plan that aims to reduce risk and that project land loss. The projects range from levees to major sediment diversion projects. There are major investments that have already been made around the state like the $14.5 billion flood reduction system in New Orleans and rebuilding barrier islands along the coast.

“The cost savings will be more frequent and they will be greater over time,” Edwards said.

Senators are wary of spending trillions in taxpayer dollars on something some say is inevitable. A senator from Indiana questioned Edwards about if the repeated investment is worth it as storms continue to get stronger.

Edwards pointed to a number of projects that stood up against Hurricane Ida and reduced the water impact on some communities. The BP oil spill money that funds many state projects will soon dry up and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is looking elsewhere to fund coastal protections.

The governor emphasized his support of the RISEE Act. Under the GOMESA agreement, four Gulf states share 37.5% of the royalties from energy production off their coasts. Fifty percent of the revenue from gas and oil production goes to the U.S. Treasury and 12.5% goes to the National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund. There is a cap of $375 million total the states can split, the rest is reverted to the U.S. The RISEE Act would lift the cap of $375 million a year and allow more money to flow into Louisiana.

“Well, to be blunt, we’ve proven we can use the money well, and we put our own money up, and it is patently unfair that other states get a larger share—much larger share—than Louisiana, and I think the RISEE Act—which will also help our wind industry,” Sen. John Kennedy said.

With an offshore wind power auction expected to go live next month, many Louisiana leaders are pushing for the RISEE Act to be passed this year after it fell short in the last Congress.

“I don’t think it’s fair and 90% of all Gulf oil and gas exploration production activities are served out of Port Fourchon. So we bear the brunt of the infrastructure necessary to make all of that happen. But we’re not sharing the way other states share,” Edwards said.

The money from GOMESA is required to go towards coastal protections and restorations.

Edwards said it’s important to find solutions for south Louisiana as 40% of the state’s population lives there and climate change continues to be a persistent issue.

“Inaction is not an option,” Edwards said.