GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee pressed President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett further Wednesday on her qualifications to serve a lifetime appointment on the high court.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, expressed concern that Barrett won’t directly answer important questions.

“She wasn’t even willing to answer the obvious question when I asked if the president was able to pardon himself,” Leahy said.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, asked Barrett to do everything she can to remain impartial.

“When you’re on the court, I hope you will conduct yourself and see in whatever way you can that the court conducts itself in such a way that no lawyer goes into an argument in the United States Supreme Court feeling that the case is set against them,” Barrett said.

Republicans on the committee argue Democrats are distorting the purpose of the hearing instead of focusing on Barrett’s qualifications.

“It’s all about your qualifications to be on the Supreme Court, it’s not about healthcare advocacy,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said America will benefit from having Barrett on the high court.

“In my view, this is exactly where you should be going to the Supreme Court,” he said.

The committee is expected to hear from other witnesses on Thursday before voting on Barrett’s nomination next week.