WASHINGTON, DC (KTAL/KMSS) —Over 200 high school students, including Austin Small-Jones from Shreveport, attended their first congressional delegation with Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG).

Over 80,000 students participate in JAG, many of whom face significant challenges in underserved areas with essential life and career skills. Circumstances that JAG member and Shreveport native Austin Small-Jones understands first-hand.

“I come from a very unfortunate circumstance. I was homeless. I was the oldest of four boys, I had to basically grow up fatherless, I grew up motherless,” says Shreveport Native Austin Small-Jones. “And so that circumstance before JAG was definitely unfortunate, but it’s something that definitely needed to happen before I got into this program.”

Small-Jones and more than 200 high school students went to Washington, DC, to lay a wreath at the Arlington National Ceremony and learn leadership skills with the goal of empowering the students with skills to succeed in school and life.

According to JAG’s website, the National Student Leadership Academy provides unique experiences through experiential learning, real-world applicability, and networking.

He expressed his gratitude to JAG for giving him his first job and treating him like family.

He says, “JAG has done a lot for me. It’s definitely opened up avenues and opportunities in this program. They have welcomed me in like family. They have given me the opportunity to have my first job.”

Small-Jones says he hopes to become an educator and JAG specialist.

Bryan explains that JAG assesses the significance of education and teaches students lifelong skills.

“This is not a momentary thing; it’s a day in, day out, all year, all during the summer. Even after kids graduate from high school, we follow them straight through to college and we college and track their performance,” says Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Albert Bryan.

Bryan emphatically asserts that the JAG program effectively transforms young students into future leaders of the community.

“Before I was involved with JAG, I was really shy, I didn’t know a lot of people, and I was always like to myself,” Nashville, Arkansas, student ambassador Jessica Medina explained. “After I got involved, I was able to network, make communications and improve my speech and just get more involved in the college.”

Medina is majoring in education and aspires to become an educator as well.