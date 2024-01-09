WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former President Donald Trump is making a trip to Washington, D.C., today to appear at a federal appeals court hearing. This involves his claims of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.

“I’m entitled to immunity. Every President has immunity,” he said.

Trump says he should not be prosecuted for his attempts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

“I was looking for voter fraud, something that I have to do. Under my mandate, I have to look for voter fraud,” he added.

In a four-count indictment, Special Counsel Jack Smith alleges that Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 election. Trump blames current President Joe Biden as the reason he has to go to court.

Trump suggests President Biden could face criminal charges if the court rules Trump doesn’t have immunity.

Special Counsel Jack Smith pushed for the Supreme Court to weigh Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, but the justices said the case should be heard by the D.C. Court of Appeals first.