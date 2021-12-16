WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The push to pass federal voting rights legislation by Christmas has hit a wall on Capitol Hill as moderates continue to resist.

Facing mounting pressure from civil rights groups, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed to pass voting rights legislation in the Senate in time for the 2022 midterm elections.

“The fight to protect voting rights is far from over,” Schumer said. “This matter is too important not to act.”

The commitment falls short of recent calls to pass voter protections by Christmas.

On Tuesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said despite the objection from moderates, Democrats should alter Senate rules to pass two voting rights bills after doing just that to raise the debt ceiling.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D- N.Y., said the drastic option is necessary to stop a wave of voter suppression laws across the country.

“I believe we are there, I believe it is worth it,” Gillibrand said. “I do understand that the consequences are that Mitch McConnell will want to change the rules when he’s in charge. He will do that anyway.”

Right now, Senate Republicans are slamming Democrats’ renewed calls to force voting rights legislation through. Senate Republicans have already blocked voting rights legislation three times this year.

“It’s beyond absurd,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. “We have discussed over and over again why Democrats will not be allowed to federalize our elections… like a self appointed board of elections on steroids.”

McConnell said that the Senate rules must be preserved to protect Americans from a liberal power grab.