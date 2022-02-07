BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Democrats took the first blow to their plans to add more majority-minority districts in both the state Senate and Congress during the special redistricting session.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee deferred multiple Democratic bills that looked to add more majority-minority districts in both the Senate and in the congressional maps. They did pass two Republican maps for the Senate districts and the congressional maps that do not add those new districts.

Five congressional maps and one senate district map were voted to be deferred with 6-3 votes down party lines. Senator Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat, offered three different congressional maps he said gave the committee options and proved a second minority district could be created legally.

“Ultimately, if the bill doesn’t pass, if any of the bills do not pass here in the legislature it’s going to end up in court. I mean, this is not our first rodeo,” Sen. Fields said.

Republicans stuck to their guns, arguing that taking some Black voters from the current minority district and spreading them in another would risk the minority choice candidate not being elected.

“By taking minority voters out of a district that is 56% Black vote today and creating two underperforming districts as proposed in several other bills, we would jeopardize the current majority-minority district,” Sen. Sharon Hewitt said.

Sen. Fields said he doesn’t buy that defense. In the maps he drew for Congress the two districts were 54% and 55% minority population. The law only requires 50% +1.

“You know, if it’s 51, it’s much better than a 51% majority, but no, it is much better than 65% non-African-American, so 50 simply gives a minority candidate the opportunity to elect a candidate,” Sen. Fields said.

Sen. Hewitt’s congressional map, SB5, was passed out of committee and does not create a second majority-minority district. Sen. Fields said it violates the Civil Rights Act, given the growth of the Black population adding up to a third of the state’s overall population makeup.

“I think it does, but that’s up for the courts. That’s for the courts to decide,” Sen. Fields said.

He also said they’re not going to file litigation just yet, and they’re going to make it through the entire process to see how it plays out. He is remaining hopeful that any of these Democratic bills are going to make it to the floor for full debate, even though he said it’s not looking likely.

In the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, three republican bills were passed including Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder’s congressional map that is similar to Sen. Hewitt’s. One map for the Public Service Commission and one for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will head to the House floor for full debate.