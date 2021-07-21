Congressman Thompson dismisses lawsuit against former President Trump

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced he will leave the lawsuit he filed, in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), against former President Donald Trump.
The lawsuit was filed after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thompson said he’s leaving the lawsuit in light of his selection as chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attach on the United States Capitol.
“In an effort to avoid even the appearance of a conflict, I have dismissed my claim in the lawsuit that I brought to address the events of January 6, 2021. And, I will refrain from sharing information that I acquire as Chair of the Select Committee that is not already available to the public or to members of Congress.” said Thompson.