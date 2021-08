JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Congressman Steve Scalise became fully vaccinated. He received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson.

Shortly after receiving his vaccine, Whip Scalise spoke one-on-one with WGNO Reporter LBJ. They talked about the vaccine, the surge, business closures, and more.

The Congressman also spoke WGNO about the one-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that passed the Senate today.