Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit fails in Senate

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Senate failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards veto on Senate Bill 118, that would allow concealed carry without a permit.

Lawmakers and local law enforcement spoke out against the bill and strongly supported the governor’s veto.

BREAKING: the bill to allow conceal carry without a permit FAILS 23-15 — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) July 20, 2021

Sen. Jay Morris is now taking up SB118, the conceal carry bill. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) July 20, 2021

The Governor said throughout the legislative session he is against the removal of the permit and training. Those for the bill have called it “constitutional carry” and believe the requirements for the permit infringe on the Second Amendment.