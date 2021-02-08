Biden’s COVID-19 team holds briefing as Pentagon begins to deploy troops to deliver vaccines

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the nation on the Biden administration’s latest pandemic response efforts Monday, as confirmed virus cases topped 27 million in the United States.

The briefing is set to begin at 11 a.m. EST.

The Pentagon Friday approved the deployment of 1,100 active-duty troops to help deliver COVID-19 vaccine shots.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said Friday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s request to “augment and expedite vaccinations across the country.”

Austin sent the first group of active-duty personnel to support state vaccination sites in California.

The 1,100 active-duty members will be split up into five teams, two from the Army, and one each from the Air Force, the Navy and the Marine Corps.

“The military’s critical role in supporting sites will help vaccinate thousands of people per day, and ensure that every American who wants a vaccine will receive one,” Slavitt said.

Nearly 60 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been distributed with more than 41 million doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden’s administration is also using the Defense Production Act to get Pfizer more equipment and supplies to ramp up vaccine production, according to Tim Manning, a supply chain coordinator for the nation’s COVID-19 response.

“Right now, one of the factors straining increased manufacturing of vaccines is limited equipment and ingredients,” Manning said. “That’s why we’re leveraging the important power of the Defense Production Act.”

The announcements come after Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The drugmaker’s application to the Food and Drug Administration follows its Jan. 29 report, in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

The FDA is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the U.S. The panel will meet Feb. 26.

In the United States, there have been 27 million confirmed cases with more than 460,000 Americans dead from the virus, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.