Washington-DC
President Trump praises Secret Service after George Floyd protests outside White House
Trump strikes China over virus, Hong Kong and student visas
Trump vetoes bipartisan measure against DeVos’ loan rules
Georgia teen pens 300 letters urging elected officials to protect prisoners from coronavirus
Video
Trump meets with CEOs to discuss how to safely reopen economy
Video
More Washington-DC Headlines
After Floyd’s death, black lawmakers call for federal antilynching law
Video
Dems scrap vote on FISA bill after Trump threatens veto
Video
Mayors push House coronavirus panel for additional federal relief
Video
Lawmaker on Trump deeming churches essential: ‘It’s not safe to be in groups of that size’
Video
President Trump says U.S. will terminate relationship with World Health Organization
Video
Trump walks back his incendiary Minneapolis ‘thugs’ post
Trump tweets ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’. Twitter adds ‘glorifying violence’ warning
White House punts economic update as election draws near
Pres. Trump takes on social media outlets with an executive order
Video
Pelosi on George Floyd death: ‘We saw a murder’
Video