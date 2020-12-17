Zachary High star Chris Hilton signs at LSU

Four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton hopes to be ‘next’ in the long line of NFL wide receivers to come through LSU. During his Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, he told reporters he loved watching the likes of Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry as he grew up.

Now, the Zachary High star is officially signed on as an LSU Tiger, and while he’s a man of few words, his high school head coach, David Brewerton, told Geaux Nation a funny story about Hilton’s recruitment.

