Women’s Basketball Drops Game To WVU

LAS VEGAS — The LSU women’s basketball team lost to West Virginia in the second game of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, 62-42, on Saturday night at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas.

Senior Faustine Aifuwa led the Tigers with 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists, followed by senior Khayla Pointer also contributed with another 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Freshman Destini Lombard earned her first career start at LSU, while redshirt senior Rakell Spencer earned the fourth start of her LSU career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Pointer put the first points on the board for LSU partway through the first quarter. The Tigers trailed 4-2 going into the first media timeout. Sarah Shematsi made a three pointer to cut the WVU lead down to one. West Virginia held the lead 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.

LSU trailed 22-10 at the second quarter media timeout. Pointer put up the first points in the second quarter for the Tigers after going 2 for 2 on the line following the media timeout. Lombard made a jumper for her first career points. LSU went into halftime with an 11-point deficit behind West Virginia, 31-20.

Aifuwa had the first points in the second half for the Tigers and made a three to cut the WVU lead down to 10, 37-27.

Tiara Young with back-to-back buckets and a 4-0 run for LSU put the Tigers back in momentum going into the third quarter media timeout, 39-31. The Tigers trailed by 14 at the end of the third, 47-33.

Pointer put up two to start in the final quarter to play. At the final media timeout and with 4:55 remaining in the game, West Virginia held a 20 point lead at 57-37. Freshman Ajae Petty earned her first career points late in the game. The Tigers fell to the Mountaineers, 62-42.

UP NEXT

LSU will host the first home game of the 2020-21 season against UCF in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Dec. 4. The game is at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SECN+. Live stats will be available.

