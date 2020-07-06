Will Wade ensuring safe return for 2020-21 men’s basketball team

BATON ROUGE, LA – Today marked the first day of voluntary workouts for LSU men’s basketball team. Right now, there is only 6 athletes from the team on campus in an effort to ensure the highest level of health and safety protocols.

Head coach Will Wade said he is welcoming the team back in stages. This depends on the comfort level of the athlete and the athletes family.

“We had 6 folks that felt comfortable starting June 28th, that was when they got to campus. We had some folks who didn’t feel as comfortable, so they’ve got another opportunity to come July 13th and then they’ll have another opportunity to come at the end of August,” says Wade.

