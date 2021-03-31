Where will Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts land in 2021 NFL Draft?

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 08: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the first half against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss whether Ja’Marr Chase will reunite with his former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on the Bengals and where tight end Kyle Pitts could land in the 2021 NFL Draft.

–Video via NBC Sports–