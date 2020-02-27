West Monroe man arrested, accused of pointing gun at juvenile and threatening to shoot him

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — A West Monroe man has been arrested after he was accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at a juvenile while threatening to shoot him.

According to arrest reports, the juvenile victim spoke to West Monroe Police Officers at the police department on Wednesday night. The victim told police that he was at Chick-fil-A on Thomas Road earlier in the night.

The victim states that he was sitting at a booth with 18-year-old Joshua Lawson, who had a Glock 17 holstered on his hip with his jacket completely covering the weapon. The victim continued, stating that Lawson pulled the gun from the holster, pointed it at the victim’s chest, and stated: “I will put it through you.” The victim took this as Lawson saying he would shoot him.

A witness also told police that he saw Lawson point the gun at the victim, but did not hear what was said. He stated that shortly after the initial incident Lawson sat with him at another table, pulled the gun from the holster, and showed it to the witness without pointing it at him.

Lawson was brought to the West Monroe Police Department for questioning. While being questioned, Lawson stated that he did show the people the gun but denied every pointing it at anyone or making any threats. He also admitted that he does not have a concealed carry permit.

Lawson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Carrying of Weapons – First Offense

Lawson’s bond has been set at $10,000.