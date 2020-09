Coach Ed Orgeron addressed the media for the final time before LSU’s season opener against Mississippi State, Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.

There are a ton of unknowns as LSU kicks off their 2020 season, but Coach O has consistently praised the Tiger’s defense even though LSU lost seven starters from last year’s championship team.

“We are so much better on defense than any point last year,” said Coach Orgeron.

For more on the Tigers, click the video provided.