The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship (Nov. 13-22/Orange Beach, Ala.) with each team guaranteed at least two matches.