NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old man aboard a cruise ship approximately 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, La.

According to a report, Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at approximately 11:23 a.m. stating a passenger was experiencing stroke-like symptoms aboard the Carnival Valor.

The Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans dispatched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse, and transferred them both to University Medical Center in New Orleans.





A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger aboard Carnival Valor 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, on Dec. 22. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The man was last reported in stable condition.