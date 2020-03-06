VIDEO: Car catches fire at Duson Elementary during student drop-off

DUSON, La. (KLFY)– A car caught on fire in the parking lot of Duson Elementary School around 8:00 this morning as parents were dropping off students to start their day.

According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, a parent was dropping her child off at school when her vehicle caught fire. The mother was able to get her two children out of the car and move the vehicle to an area in the parking lot away from the building and other cars.

The school went into a soft lock-down, followed by an evacuation of the school.

Duson Fire Department extinguished the fire and the vehicle was removed. School operations returned to normal after.

Chief Judice says, “At no time were the children in harms way.”

In a post on Facebook, the chief extended his gratitude to the agencies and school officials who helped keep the situation under control.