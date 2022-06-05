NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Vampire Diaries star and Louisiana native Ian Somerhalder is stopping in the Big Easy on June 8.

The Rouses Market Facebook announced that Somerhalder will be at the Tchoupitoulas Street location from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 to promote Brother’s Bond Bourbon. He will be signing bottles.

Brother’s Bond Bourbon is a straight bourbon whiskey and was created by Somerhalder and his on-screen brother Paul Wesly. A portion of the proceeds goes to supporting regenerative farming practices.

Somerhalder was born in Covington, La.

The Rouses Market is located at 4500 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans.