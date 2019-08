MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two escaped inmates from the Morehouse Parish Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, 27-year-old Antoine Massey and 35-year-old Treg Westley escaped from the facility at approximately 10:15 AM on Monday, August 26.

Deputies do not believe the pair is in the immediate area of the facility at this time and they are not considered to be armed.