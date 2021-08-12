Tropical Storm Fred: Forecast still focuses on our region with tropical storm impacts

Short term Forecast: Storms took a break locally today with the exception of a few late-day pop-up showers and storms. Tomorrow a front that will stall across Tennessee will send a good wave south, which will trigger isolated afternoon showers and storms across the region south.

There is a brief pattern switch for tonight and for the next few days before we focus on regional “potential” impacts from Fred. The latest still indicates a cyclone with very little symmetry to it but this doesn’t mean Fred will not have significant impacts to the area.

Monday morning we are still following the general consensus with Fred as a Tropical Cyclone making landfall and then weakening throughout the day lifting straight-up the Chattahoochee Valley.

Soaking rains loosening soils and consistent wind for 12-24 hours 20-30 mph as a depression will weaken tree limbs and trees will topple over. Opal in 1995 and Irma 2017 and Michael in 2018 for Sumter County left a mess behind with local flooding, power loss, and isolated tornadoes.

Claudette this year from the outer bands and this was not a direct hit had us 26 hours of nonstop coverage with 4 confirmed tornadoes in a 24 hour period.

Get the latest impacts here:

Sunday-Tuesday WEATHER AWARE (For The Region): We have to be hyper-focused for those traveling anywhere from Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia for Monday because this is the latest National Hurricane Forecast Track and its current forecast can be tracked 24/7 at WRBL.com and #TrackingTheTropics