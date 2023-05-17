No. 4 LSU Tigers (40-12, 17-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (28-24, 10-17 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Thursday, May 18 @ 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

• Friday, May 19 @ 5 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

• Saturday, May 20 @ 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Foley Field in Athens, Ga. (3,291)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 4 in USA Today; No. 5 in D1 Baseball; No. 5 in Baseball America (No. 4 in NCAA RPI)

• UGA – unranked (No. 37 in NCAA RPI)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• All three games will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. GEORGIA

LSU leads the all-time series with Georgia, 70-26-3 … LSU has won 11 of its last 14 SEC regular-season series versus UGA, including a 2-1 series victory last season (April 29-May 1) in Baton Rouge … this weekend marks LSU’s first visit to Athens since March 22-24, 2019, when UGA won two of three games over the Tigers.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – Jr. RH Paul Skenes (10-1, 1.69 ERA, 79.2 IP, 14 BB, 152 SO)

UGA – Fr. LH Jarvis Evans (2-0, 4.67 ERA, 17.1 IP, 5 BB, 21 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Ty Floyd (6-0, 4.53 ERA, 59.2 IP, 27 BB, 69 SO)

UGA – Jr. LH Charlie Goldstein (3-1, 4.50 ERA, 44.0 IP, 15 BB, 45 SO)

Game 3

LSU – So. LH Javen Coleman (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 9 BB, 15 SO)

UGA – Jr. LH Liam Sullivan (4-2, 5.83 ERA, 58.2 IP, 29 BB, 70 SO)

QUOTING LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re excited for this trip, we’re going to go to Athens to wrap up the regular season, and we want to finish it the right way. We’re excited to get on the road – we have some work we need to continue to do. It will be a very business-oriented trip, but I think it will be good for us to be together and work on improving our team. Georgia has a very talented, veteran roster, and (UGA head coach) Scott Stricklin is an excellent coach, so we know we’ll be facing another tremendous challenge in the SEC.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU enters the final weekend of the regular season in second place in the SEC Western Division, 1.5 games behind division leader Arkansas … the Tigers are in third place in the overall league standings, 1.5 games behind Arkansas and 0.5 behind Florida, which leads the SEC Eastern Division.

• LSU’s 40-12 record is its best through 52 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 44-8 … LSU’s 17-9 SEC record this season is the Tigers’ best conference mark through 26 games since the 2017 club was also 17-9 in league play.

• LSU has reached the 40-win mark in back-to-back years for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons … LSU finished 40-22 in 2022.

• The Tigers are No. 1 in the SEC in team batting average (.314), and LSU has collected 100 doubles, 13 triples and 104 home runs … the LSU pitching staff is No. 6 in the SEC with a 4.68 cumulative ERA, and the Tigers have recorded 570 strikeouts in 438.1 innings while allowing a .226 opponent batting average and 46 home runs.

• LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews has increased his reached base streak to 56 straight games, which includes all 52 games this season and the final four games of last season.

• Junior right-hander Paul Skenes defeated Mississippi State last Friday night, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run three six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts … he was credited with his first complete game of the season, as LSU established an 11-run margin in the bottom of the seventh inning to activate the 10-run rule … Skenes improved to 10-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 152 strikeouts – his strikeouts total is already No. 7 on LSU’s all-time list for single-season strikeouts … Skenes is No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.69), innings pitched (79.2) and opponent batting average (.162).

• Sophomore third baseman Tommy White is hitting .619 (13-for-21) in LSU’s last five games with five doubles, two homers and 11 RBI … in LSU’s SEC series last weekend versus Mississippi State, White batted .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, one homer, five RBI and three runs … White has 86 RBI, already the sixth-highest single-season total in LSU history … he is No. 1 in the nation in RBI per game (1.79), and he is No. 2 in the nation in total RBI.

• Junior leftfielder Tre’ Morgan recorded the first two-homer game of his career when he launched two dingers in last Sunday’s game versus Mississippi State … Morgan drove in six runs and scored five times in the weekend series against the Bulldogs.

• Junior right-hander Ty Floyd posted a career-high 10 strikeouts in last Saturday’s game versus Mississippi State … Floyd worked 6.0 innings and limited the Bulldogs to just one run on five hits with one walk and 10 Ks.

• Junior catcher Hayden Travinski is hitting .700 (7-for-10) in his last four games with one double, three homers and six RBI … he started two games behind the plate in the Mississippi State series, and he hit .600 (3-for-5) with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored … Travinski has homered once in each of LSU’s last four SEC series – at Ole Miss, Alabama, at Auburn and Mississippi State.

• Junior outfielder Brayden Jobert is batting .438 (7-for-16) in LSU’s last five games with two homers and 10 RBI.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

• Georgia enters the final weekend of regular-season play in a tie for sixth place with Missouri (10-17) in the SEC Eastern Division … the Bulldogs would currently be the No. 12 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.

• Georgia is No. 7 in the SEC with a .289 team batting average, and the Bulldogs have 94 home runs and 33 steals in 39 attempts … Charlie Condon is No. 2 in the SEC with a .415 batting average, and he has collected 10 doubles, one triple, 24 homers and 65 RBI … Connor Tate is batting .390 with 19 doubles, 15 homers and 53 RBI.

• The UGA pitching staff is No. 13 in the SEC with a 6.41 cumulative ERA … the Georgia pitchers have recorded 477 strikeouts in 445.1 innings while allowing a .271 opponent batting average and 77 home runs.

