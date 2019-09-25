“They can apply pressure, but they also know who we got back there,” Odums on UAPB’s defense

The Southern Jaguars’ 1-3 record won’t hang over their heads if they can leave Simmons Bank Field with a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday. However, the Golden Lions are 3-1 atop the SWAC West, and their only loss is at TCU. Their defense applies pressure so it’ll be another challenge for the Jaguars’ offensive line. However, the Lions’ offense will be the next challenge for a Jaguars defense that has seen its share of scoring teams.

“They’ve got two of the better backs in the conference. They play two quarterbacks that know where to go with the football and when to go there with it so they’re a confident team,” Odums says.

