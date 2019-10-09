“The life is back,” Dawson Odums following Southern’s bye week

The Southern Jaguars start to the 2019 season had been a trying time with close losses, a possible quarterback change and key injuries, and after the Jags 31-7 win at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern Head Coach Dawson Odums saw the effect it had on his team.

“Just taking care of your bodies. Where are they from a nutritional standpoint, from a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint, and our football team was tired. It’s a drain for them, and to be able to get re-energized, now you’re able to see that the life is back,” Odums says.

