The family of a woman with ties to kidnapping suspect now has questions about her death

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA. (KLFY)- An Evangeline Parish family has questions after their loved one suddenly died months after forming a romantic relationship with Philip Dewoody.

Rebecca Frechette passed away months after meeting 53-year-old Philip Dewoody, who is now facing kidnapping charges in two different cases.

“They talked for the first two weeks at the beginning of October,” Rebecca’s niece, Adrianna Hudson said about Frechette and Dewoody’s relationship. “They started dating toward the end of October. She died on November 12. It happened that quickly.”

Dewoody is charged with aggravated kidnapping in Opelousas and Evangeline parish.

Adrianna says the relationship between her aunt and Dewoody was a toxic one.

“Every chance she got she would talk to us. She would say Philip got mad at me for things. He would yell at her. Once he’d realize she wasn’t having it, it would get so much worse,” Hudson adds.

Hudson recalled the night her aunt was rushed to the hospital where she died three days later.

“We went over there. We banged on all the windows. My dad had to break down the door.,” she said. “The first thing he asked her was ‘Rebecca what did he do to you’. She gasped for air saying, I need water. I need water.”

Rebecca’s relatives say they have their suspicions about what happened to her.

They say they blame Dewoody for her death.

The family tells News Ten they do intend to open an investigation into Rebecca’s death.

“That night she got sick. She called us saying they were arguing really bad The worst argument ever? We’re not sure,” Hudson said. “We are piecing things together.”