Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

State-wide live-stream to give tips on managing anxiety during coronavirus

Uncategorized

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is aiming to help residents cope with negative feelings and manage anxiety during these stressful times.

On Wednesday, April 8, at noon, the Stronger Than Stress live event will be streamed on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Facebook page.

During the stream, Blue Cross Social Worker Avis Brown will share insights and strategies on how to ease the overwhelming emotions surrounding COVID-19.

For more tips on managing depression and stress, click here to watch the STRONGER THAN EVER: Care Team Programs on the Blue Cross’s Youtube channel.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus