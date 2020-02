BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team will host Vanderbilt in the final regular season game at the PMAC this year on Thursday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT. LSU is 18-8 overall and 8-6 in SEC play, while Vanderbilt is 13-14 overall and 3-11 in conference action.

It is ‘Senior’ Night at the PMAC. Fans aged 55 and older get in free to the game. There will also be mystery giveaways during the game, while game sponsor Community Coffee will be handing out free K-cups as fans enter the PMAC. The 2020 NCAA Championship Trophy will also be on display with a chance for fans to win tickets to the 2020 Women’s Final Four in New Orleans through the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.