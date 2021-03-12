St. Martin Parish man says he needs more help from FEMA for Hurricane Delta damage

A man in St. Martin Parish says he needs more help from FEMA, after Hurricane Delta damaged his home. He says FEMA sent him a check, but it wasn’t enough to cover the damages.

“I’m not trying to win or none of that,” said homeowner Danny Mouton, of Breaux Bridge. “I just want my kids to be straight, in their crib, if FEMA going to do something.”

Mouton’s mobile home is in a community on Hebert Road. Hurricane Delta hit in October 2020. The storm tore off the roof, and peeled back the some of the side panels. Most everything inside the home is a total loss. There’s mold growing on the walls.

“It’s been raining in there. The walls are black inside there. There’s mildew in that, if you do repair. You can’t let children sleep around it. You can’t let a grown person there because of the mildew inside the thing and on the floors and all of that,” Mouton.

Mouton says he doesn’t have homeowners insurance. He says someone from FEMA came to give him information after the storm. So, he applied for help. He says a carpenter estimated it would take $13,000 to repair the home. Just a few days ago, he says he got a check from FEMA for approximately $2,000. He says it’s not enough to fix it, or find another home to live in.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if they’re wanting me to rebuild the trailer with $2,000 or what. I’m trying to find out. I don’t know what’s going on. That’s what we’re giving you $2,000,” said Mouton.

“When we hear stories like that, we want to get the person’s name, their application number, and shoot that right to Individual Assistance,” said FEMA’s Tiana Suber.

Suber says there’s an appeals process for those who received assistance, but are not satisfied with the amount of money they got. She says they can’t talk about Danny Mouton’s case specifically, but they’re looking into it.

“We make sure everyone get’s help. We are glad his information is out there. We are working on it,” said Suber.

FEMA has given out $38 million to storm survivors of Hurricane Delta. If you would like to send an appeal to FEMA, you can call them at 1-800-621-3362, or go to disasterassistance.gov.