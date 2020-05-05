SPD: One woman shot, another jailed after their romantic relationship goes south

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One woman is behind bars, while another woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after their romantic relationship took a downward turn.

Danielle Tayor, 46, is accused of ambushing the victim, who Taylor called to her home early Monday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in 2400 block of Portland Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the female victim suffering from a single non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

Violent Crimes detectives were summoned to the scene and began their investigation. Based on their preliminary assessment of evidence at the scene, as well as statements taken from the victim and witnesses, detectives identified Taylor as the person they believed responsible for the shooting.

According to detectives, Taylor and the victim were romantically involved and Taylor called the victim to the Portland Avenue home to meet and talk.

When the victim arrived, detectives believe Taylor ambushed her and shot her in the leg. No motive has been established and the investigation is ongoing.

Taylor was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Aggravated Battery.