BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA/WGMB)-- As Covid-19 cases increase in the state, The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is now warning people about a new type of scam.

"Scammers are out there and they're always looking for a way to target people and unfortunately this is another way and when you're unfamiliar with programs such as this you;re an easy target," says Carmen Million is President & CEO:South Central Louisiana at Better Business Bureau Inc.