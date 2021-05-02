Softball to Play Doubleheader Monday Against Arkansas

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the area, No. 14 LSU (28-16, 10-9 SEC) and No. 7 Arkansas (39-7, 18-4 SEC) will play a doubleheader Monday at Tiger Park.

Game two of the series will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT and stream on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN.com and the app. The series finale will start at the originally scheduled time of 6 p.m. and air on SEC Network with Michele Smith and Beth Mowins on the call. Patrick Wright will have the radio call of both games on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU dropped the series opener against the Razorbacks, 1-0, on Saturday night. This is the fourth-straight weekend the Tigers will play a doubleheader. LSU dropped the first game of the last three series against Missouri, NC State and Kentucky and went on to sweep the doubleheader to take all three series.

Ticket Info

Sunday’s game ticket may be used for the 2:30 p.m. game and fans must sit in their assigned seat. Any fan with the 6 p.m. ticket may also enter Tiger Park and sit in any open seat. The originally scheduled 6 p.m. game ticket must be used for the series finale. Anyone wishing to stay after the 2:30 p.m. game may sit in a seat not occupied by a Monday ticket holder.

Fans who have purchased a ticket for the originally scheduled game on Sunday may exchange their ticket for any remaining regular season softball game by logging into their account at LSUtix.net. After logging in, click on the “My Account” tab at the top of the screen, and then click on “Exchange” in the right hand corner. Select Sunday’s game, select the tickets you are wanting to exchange, and then select the upcoming game you would like to exchange for.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)