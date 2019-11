BATON ROUGE - Quarterback play was inconsistent for Southern going into their homecoming game against Alabama A&M, but once again Ladarius Skelton got the starting not and played one of his best games as a Jaguar with 438 total yards and four scores.

"Skelton probably played one of the more complete games at that position in a long time. His decision making. I thought his throws, even though he had some drops. There's no telling what kind of night he would've had," head coach Dawson Odums said.