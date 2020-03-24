Senior Stories: Ascension’s Blake Pearson adjusting to shortened senior season

“It was difficult walking off the field, but it is what it is.”

Ascension Episcopal Senior Blake Pearson always gave his all when he was on the baseball field.

That’s what makes walking off the field for the last time in his senior season, so difficult.

It wasn’t filled with fanfare, or hugs from family and friends.

It just ended, due to the coronavirus pandemic!

Blake says, “Coaches always say to play the game like it is your last, and we defintely get what they mean.”

Lonny Landry says, ” we always preach that, all the time, i dont know if i’ve ever said i’m gonna coach this game likes it’s my last game. I feel like a funeral has taken place.”

Here at Chalmers Family Field on the Ascension Campus, It’s dead silence! No pop of a glove, or crack of the bat!

Blue Gators Head Baseball Coach Lonny Landry, not just missing the games…

Lonny says, ” as silly as this sounds, i miss getting donuts for the guys on mornings that we have workouts.”

It was working out for Ascension, so far this season, too… 9 games in, the Blue Gators were 8-and-1, Blake believes they had something special…

Now his special “senior” year will be memorable for things that won’t happen..

Blake says, ” You still gonna graduate, but wallking up there and getting your diploma, and finish school with your friends.”

This group’s been special, 2017 State Champs, and 2019 Runner-ups, and Coach Landry says Blake’s a big reason for the success of the program.

Lonny says, “If I had to say there is a program kid, He’s done everything I always ask, and he’s been that guy!”