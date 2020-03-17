Sen. Cassidy among lawmakers introducing bill to require insurance to cover COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, D.C., La. (KLFY) — Sen. Bill Cassidy is among a number of lawmakers introducing a bill that would require private health insurance plans to cover treatments or vaccines for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, with no cost-sharing.

“When a vaccine is released for coronavirus, it needs to be available for all Americans as soon as possible,” said Cassidy. “Vaccine coverage by insurance companies is key to this. This bill ensures that coverage.”

Other lawmakers involved in the bill include senators Doug Jones (D-AL), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Tina Smith (D-MN).

Jones called for Congress to immediately pass the bill, known as the “Rapid Coverage for Coronavirus Vaccines and Treatments Act.”

Under the Affordable Care Act, private health plans are required to cover preventive services that receive a rating of A or B by the United States Preventive Health Services Task Force (USPSTF) and immunizations recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with no cost-sharing.

The Rapid Coverage for Coronavirus Vaccines Act would require private insurance plans to cover, with no cost-sharing, any coronavirus treatment or vaccine that gets an A or B rating by the USPSTF or is recommended by ACIP no later than 15 business days after the recommendation to ensure Americans receive timely coverage.

To date, there is no vaccine for the disease. It could be as long as 18 months before a vaccine could be released to the public.