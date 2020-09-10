SEC Reveals Soccer Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2020 soccer schedule on Wednesday afternoon. LSU will play eight regular season matches before heading to Orange Beach, Ala., for the SEC Tournament (Nov. 13-22).

The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship (Nov. 13-22/Orange Beach, Ala.) with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

“It has been a long preseason, but it has given our new staff a transition period where we have been able to come in and implement our philosophy,” LSU head coach Sian Hudson said. “To have the opportunity to play this fall, after such a long wait, is great for our team and for morale overall.

“While this year has obviously been very unorthodox, I feel very strongly about our team’s preparation, cohesion, and desire to grow and compete. The girls have been absolutely first class in their effort and application all summer and our new staff is excited to lead this program into a new era.”

2020 LSU Soccer Schedule

The Hudson era will officially get underway on Sept. 19 as LSU will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on Arkansas in the season opener. A two-game homestand will follow as the Tigers will welcome Ole Miss (Sept. 27) and Auburn (Oct. 3) to Baton Rouge on consecutive weekends. LSU will then hit the road for its second and third road matches of the season with contests at Mississippi State (Oct. 11) and at Missouri (Oct. 16).

LSU will return to Baton Rouge for its second two-match homestand of the season as they welcome Alabama (Oct. 23) and Vanderbilt (Oct. 30) to town to close out the home portion of the schedule. The regular season finale will see LSU travel to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M on Nov. 6. The SEC Tournament will begin the following week on Nov. 13 and run through Nov. 22.

All-SEC performers Chiara Ritchie-Williams and Maddie Moreau will lead the charge for the Tigers in 2020. Hudson will boast a roster of 26 athletes this fall – 16 returnees and 10 newcomers. Hudson is the seventh head coach in program history as LSU enters its 26th season of play; the Tigers own an all-time record of 232-220-60.

A full conference schedule for all teams can be viewed at secsports.com. Information regarding fan attendance at home games will be released prior to the first home match.

2020 Schedule (All Times CST)

September 19 – at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.) – 3 p.m.

September 27 – vs. Ole Miss (Baton Rouge) – 3 p.m.

October 3 – vs. Auburn (Baton Rouge) – 7 p.m.

October 11 – at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.) – 3 p.m.

October 16 – at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.) – 1 p.m.

October 23 – vs. Alabama (Baton Rouge) – 7 p.m.

October 30 – vs. Vanderbilt (Baton Rouge) – 7 p.m.

November 6 – at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas) – 7 p.m.

Nov. 13-22 – SEC Tournament (Orange Beach, Ala.)

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)